Man sought in Spotsylvania County shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a 24-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating in the 5000 block of Blarney Street after finding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body in the area. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old Tyson McClain. Authorities tried to detain McClain but he left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed that McClain and the victim got into an altercation outside a residence before the shooting took place. The Sheriff’s Office said McClain produced a weapon and fired during the altercation.

Charges are pending as authorities continue their search for McClain.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: