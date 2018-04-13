Man stabbed, arrested after failed drug deal

Prince William County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that left two people — one being himself — in the hospital after a failed drug transaction.

Jeremy M. Compton has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding after stabbing a 23-year-old man in a car.

The driver of the vehicle came to Compton’s residence to complete a drug transaction when Compton allegedly dove into the vehicle and stabbed the man.

The driver, also equipped with a knife, stabbed Compton in the upper body and drove off.

At approximately 12:49 a.m., on April 13., officers responded to a residence located near James Madison Hwy in Haymarket after reports of a stabbing.

Police’s initial investigation revealed that Compton had invited multiple people to his residence to complete a drug deal.

When the acquaintances arrived at the residence, Compton attempted to complete a drug transaction with someone in a vehicle.

The vehicle started to drive away and then the altercation occurred.

Compton allegedly returned home where his family members called the police. The driver of the vehicle pulled over in Loudoun County and contact police. Both were airlifted to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A search warrant for Compton’s residence was executed where several firearms and drugs were recovered.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Editor’s note September 26, 2020: The malicious wounding charge was dismissed in Prince William County Criminal Court on May 25, 2018.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.