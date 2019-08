RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person has been charged for stabbing an acquaintance Saturday night.

Richmond Police said the call came in at about 8:45 p.m. Officers responded to the 2900 block of North Avenue.

The suspect was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault, police said, adding that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

