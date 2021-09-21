Man stabbed to death on Lodge Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning on Lodge Street, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Lodge Street for the report of a person down shortly before 8 a.m. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.