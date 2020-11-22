Man steals cash from Short Pump Wegmans

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Wegmans grocery store in Short Pump was robbed on Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.
The Henrico Police Departments tells 8News that a white male suspect passed a note to cashier demanding money. There was no weapon ever displayed.
The suspect got away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police are still on the scene investigating the robbery.
