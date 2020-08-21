Man still sought in Colonial Heights road rage shooting incident

A late July 2020 shooting remains unsolved and the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program seeks the public’s assistance in finding answers.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A late July 2020 road rage shooting remains unsolved and the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program seeks the public’s assistance in finding answers.

According to a release, a shooting occurred in the City of Colonial Heights near the Boulevard and Branders Bridge Road, on July 26. Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle exited a parking lot and nearly collided with the victim’s vehicle.

“The suspect and victim exchanged words with each other before the victim drove away from the scene,” authorities wrote. “The suspect then confronted the victim a few streets away and shot several rounds from a rifle at the victim.”

Law enforcement described the suspect’s vehicle is a silver Ford Fusion with unknown state tags. registration and the suspect is a thin male with short hair, standing about 5-foot-10-inches.

Anyone who can help solve this crime, or has information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, should call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

