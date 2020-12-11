Man suffering life-threatening injuries following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a Petersburg shooting.
Authorities are at the scene of Wythe Street & S. South for a person shot. According to the police, he is being transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (804) 732-4222.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
