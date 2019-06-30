Man surrenders after abducting woman, barricading self in car

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police took a man in custody Sunday morning after he barricaded himself in his vehicle after an abduction.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle at Mingea Street and Crater Road just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an abduction.

Police add that the female passenger of the vehicle was allowed to exit and was unharmed. The driver locked himself in the vehicle, however.

Police eventually took the man into the unidentified male surrendered himself to officers without incident after a long talk with officers and detectives trained in Crisis Intervention techniques (C.I.T.)

The man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

Petersburg Police said charges are pending.