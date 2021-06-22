Man suspected of breaking into bank, stealing change and breakroom soda before exiting

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested what could be either an unconventional or unsuccessful bank robber on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man climbed scaffolding outside of the Carter Bank & Trust, entered the building from the roof and then once inside took change from a cash drawer, drank a soda from the breakroom and left.

Officers were called to the bank building on Warrenton Road at 9 a.m. after bank tellers suspected that someone had broken in over night.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office says that a man entered the bank on Sunday around 5 p.m., climbed up construction scaffolding outside of the bank and accessed the roof. The suspect then fell through the ceiling and used scaffolding inside the bank to climb down to the floor.

Video shows him searching through cash drawers and taking out change. He is then seen entering the breakroom, grabbing a soda, drinking it and leaving through the roof.

Surveillance video from outside of the bank shows the suspect taking the change from his pocket and putting it into his backpack. He then leaves on a bike.

The suspect was taken into custody later that day after deputies responding to a disturbance at a Red Roof Inn found the suspect there, and recognized his tattoos visible during the break-in video.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as James Rupe. He was taken into custody for breaking and entering. Rupe is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.