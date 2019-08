Police in Colonial Heights are looking for a man suspected of breaking into and stealing from a local elementary school.

The male individual is believed to have forced his way into an office trailer at North Elementary School around 4 p.m. on August 17 and stole several items.

Anyone who can identify him, or has information about this crime, is asked to contact Detective Harris (804) 520-9326 Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.