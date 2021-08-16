Man suspected of exposing his genitals to people while skateboarding in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is searching for an adult man suspected of exposing his genitals on two separate occasions this month.

According to police, a delivery driver saw a white man riding a skateboard in front of a vacant house where packages had just been delivered on Aug. 14. When the man noticed the driver, he rode away.

He then rode by the delivery driver again a few minutes later and flashed his genitals. Police said that a “similar incident” happened just six days earlier.

The suspect has been described as a white man somewhere between the ages of 21 and 29. Police said he has shoulder length hair that is either red or dark blonde and is at least 140 lbs. His height is between 5’10” and 6’0″.