FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect stole medication in an armed robbery of a Fredericksburg pharmacy on Friday, May 13. In his attempt to flee he was stopped by a police traffic barricade and was taken into custody.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., deputies received a call for a robbery at the Giant Pharmacy located at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

Witnesses at the scene described an armed robber jumping over the counter and stealing oxycodone and OxyContin. The suspect then ran out of the store and drove away in a white Enterprise rental van.

Deputy Motley of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and saw the suspect vehicle driving on Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

Motley followed the suspect onto Sanford Drive as other deputies moved into position to assist. Spike strips were prepared and pursuit vehicles were stationed nearby.

Sgt. Zotos also called for Sanford Drive at Warrenton Road to be shut down to prevent innocent motorists from entering a potentially volatile scene, according to Stafford police.

A felony stop was initiated at Sanford Drive just prior to Warrenton Road and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Ronald Green of Philadelphia. The van he was driving was reported stolen from Pennsylvania.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

It was soon learned that Green was wanted for robbery and theft in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Green was charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle in Stafford and served a warrant of extradition for Maryland. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.