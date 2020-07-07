Man suspected of theft at Food Lion on Jeff Davis Hwy sought

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Police need your help finding a man suspected of stealing from a Food Lion in Chesterfield.

Authorities say he stole undisclosed items from the grocery store located on Jefferson Davis Highway.

As cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events