FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man has been taken in custody in Fluvanna County for the alleged homicide of a 57-year-old woman, according to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office were called to a ‘disturbance’ at a home in the 100 block of Ferncliff Farms Lane in the Kents Store area of Fluvanna County.

When deputies arrived, they were led into the home by a witness where they found a woman with head injuries. CPR was being performed by witnesses and care continued until Fluvanna County Rescue arrived and began to provide care.

Despite the care provided, 57-year-old Carolyn Faith Grooms was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:10 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At around noon on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators were still on scene documenting, processing and collecting evidence.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond.

The Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Quentin Lamar Burgess has been arrested and is currently in custody for homicide. Witnesses reported to investigators that Burgess is Grooms’ nephew and lives in the same home.

As of around noon Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said the nature or cause of the initial disturbance is unknown and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.