Man taken to hospital following Broad Street shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department responded to a shooting on Broad Street late Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Broad Street near Glenside Drive and Interstate 64 for a reported shooting.

One man was injured during the shooting and was taken to the hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask that any information about the shooting be reported to Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.