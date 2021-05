HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man was injured in a shooting near Dellwood Street and Penick Road on Thursday night.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, they were called to the area around 7 p.m. and upon arrival confirmed that a person had been shot.

The victim received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police brought one suspect into custody for the shooting.