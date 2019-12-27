Man to be indicted in connection with South Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man will be indicted in connection with a homicide that happened on the city’s southside in September.

Trequan D. James, 25, will be served with his indictments for the murder of 31-year-old Jamal W. Ellis, Richmond Police said on Friday.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of Sept. 22 in 700 block of Spaine Street, which is one block east of Belt Boulevard just off Hull Street. Ellis was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

James is currently incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.