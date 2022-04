RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers responded to a call on the 1500 block of N 28th Street for a report of a stabbing on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Officers located an adult male who had walked into the Richmond Community Hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

An investigation into the incident is currently under way.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story.