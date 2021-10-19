Man wanted for 2020 deadly double shooting in Hopewell is behind bars

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted for a double murder that happened in Hopewell in 2020 has been transferred into police custody after being arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Hopewell Police said Maurice Mulrain’s arrest comes after a lengthy in-depth investigation into the August

2020 double homicide that occurred in the 1300 block of Central Ave.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

“Thanks to the family’s perseverance, our detectives’ diligence and our amazing partnership with the

U.S. Marshal Service, we were able to capture this violent offender and prevent him from causing any

further harm.” said Captain Damon Stoker.

Anyone with information can contact Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.