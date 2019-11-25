Man wanted for attempting to rob Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man accused of attempted robbery Sunday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before midnight, officers said.

According to law enforcement, an unknown man walked into the Exxon gas station, and attempted to rob the location by passing a note.

Police said he ultimately left without nothing.

Official says they believe the suspect may be linked to other robbery attempts in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.