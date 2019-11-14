Man wanted for breaking into vehicle, using stolen credit card at grocery store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man who is wanted for using a stolen credit card after breaking into and stealing from a vehicle parked near Byrd Park.
Police said the crime occurred sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 13. The man allegedly broke the passenger window of a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Strollers Lane and stole a purse. The suspect later used the victim’s credit card at a grocery store in the 3500 block of West Cary Street.
Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
