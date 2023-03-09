CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – The Albemarle County Police Department announced they have arrested a man who was previously a wanted fugitive.

On Wednesday, March 8, Albemarle police learned the whereabouts of Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson, 21, who was wanted on violent felony charges.

Catoe-Anderson was found staying on Inglewood Drive in Albemarle. He was wanted in Charlottesville for two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Albemarle County Police and the U.S. Marshals found Catoe-Anderson at the Inglewood Drive residence and arrested him. Police also found a firearm at the location. After he was arrested, he was turned over to the Charlottesville Police Department for booking.