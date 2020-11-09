Man wanted for construction site theft in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site. Sometime over the course of three days the suspect was seen stealing around $550 worth of pressure-treated boards.

The thefts occurred in the 1900 block of Cedar Street between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25. The suspect was seen driving an older model pickup truck with a ladder.

RPD asks that anyone with information about the crime call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

