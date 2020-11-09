Man wanted for construction site theft in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site. Sometime over the course of three days the suspect was seen stealing around $550 worth of pressure-treated boards.
The thefts occurred in the 1900 block of Cedar Street between Sept. 23 and Sept. 25. The suspect was seen driving an older model pickup truck with a ladder.
RPD asks that anyone with information about the crime call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A Stafford County woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old child inside a vehicle for nearly 30 minutes while she shopped.
- A Richmond man is charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend of one year on West Cary Street Sunday night.
- During or after the argument, the girlfriend entered the roomate's room and told them that "she was scared that Pequeen was going to kill her."
- Richmond Police have identified the victim in last week's shooting at a McDonald's.
- CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing multiple unnecessary surgeries on women as part of a health care fraud scheme was found guilty on 52 of 61 charges Monday by a federal jury. Javaid Perwaiz, who was was arrested in November 2019, had been on trial in federal court since early […]
- The Greene County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division searched a home in Dyke, Virginia on Friday after receiving multiple reports of animal neglect happening there.
- Veterans are twice as likely as the general public to be victims of scams, according to research conducted by AARP. But the U.S. Postal Inspection Service advises there are way to protect those who have served.
- Police say three teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall.
- The family of four-month-old Ty'Von Lamber who died in October is still looking for answers. Lamber was found unresponsive just before 8 a.m. on Florida Avenue and later died at the hospital.
- Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two Virginia men armed with loaded handguns who were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where votes were being counted.