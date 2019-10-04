Man wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills at Chesterfield businesses

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a series of incidents in which counterfeit bills were passed at retail locations.

On both July 15, 2019, and Aug. 22, 2019, a male suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a restaurant in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Then, on Sept. 18, 2019, the same suspect passed counterfeit $100 bills at a store in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect received change from the purchases at the restaurant, according to police, and then made two separate purchases at the store and received change; he then went to another store location and returned the items for cash.

Surveillance cameras at the businesses captured images of the same suspect, who is described as a 25- to 30-year-old black male with a thin build and facial hair. He was seen wearing glasses and the same blue Nike hat at both locations. He was last seen driving a maroon Hyundai.

Police continue to investigate these incidents and ask anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.