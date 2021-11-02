Man wanted for robbery at Jeff Davis Highway 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning at 7- Eleven on Jeff Davis Highway.

The suspect reportedly entered the convenience store armed with a firearm and demanded money. The suspect took cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened in the 9100 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy at about 3:57 a.m. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125