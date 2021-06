CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who robbed a Sunoco on West Hundred Road Friday morning.

Authorities said the robbery happened at the gas station on 2411 W. Hundred Road at about 9:15 a.m. No one was injured during the incident but the suspect took money and cigarettes before running away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.