Man wanted for robbing Spotsylvania County gas station

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Spotsylvania County early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at the Exxon located at 5409 Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to a release from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the store clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen getting into a silver or gray 4-door Hyundai with damage to the right front passenger side. Authorities said the vehicle exited the parking lot heading north in the southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 male, between 150-160 pounds, who was wearing a blue or black flannel shirt, jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

