Man wanted for armed Subway robbery on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for armed robber who stole cash from a Subway on Tuesday night.

The suspect entered the Subway at 9130 Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. He demanded money from the cashier and showed a firearm. Once he got the cash he left on foot through the back of the building.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, black and white sneakers and a tan knitted hat.

Police ask that information be reported to Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.