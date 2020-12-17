Man wanted for state parking deck shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested the man accused of a shooting inside a parking deck near Capitol Square.
21-year-old Hakeem L. Whitaker was wanted for reportedly shooting at a coworker inside a state parking deck and then later fleeing the scene with a 1-year-old child in his car.
According to authorities, Whitaker, part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck, had gotten into a fight with a coworker on Friday, December 4 around 10 a.m. The coworker tried to drive away from the deck and Whitaker shot at him twice, police said, once in the deck and then at Seventh and Broad streets.
The coworker was not injured during the shooting.
Capitol Police said Whitaker returned to the scene Saturday morning. Police tried to stop him but he drove off at high speeds with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother in the car.
Whitaker led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot, authorities said.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Whitaker was taken into custody.
He is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center on four felony charges: one count each of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm, eluding and abuse/neglect of a child; as well as four misdemeanors: one count each of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, disregarding a traffic control device and failure to keep the peace.
Whitaker’s court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2021.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the death of an Emporia boy, who was gunned down Labor Day weekend.
- 'This is only the beginning': Joint enforcement operation in Petersburg nets 9 arrests, police chief saysAccording to police, a joint enforcement operation in Petersburg netted nine arrests, firearms confiscated and narcotics seized.
- A man, labeled as a temporary guest of the Benedictine monastic community, was arrested on charges related to internet child pornography, the schools announced.
- Federal law enforcement officials in Virginia say they’ve seized nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines.
- Authorities believe that Charlton Leemon Evan is in the Petersburg area.
- In the video, the suspect escapes from the SUV as the driver is stopped in a McDonald's drive-thru.
- Burglar killed when window unexpectedly closes, 'pinning him' and leaving him 'suspended in air,' sheriff saysFlorida authorities say a 32-year-old man died in a freak accident while trying to burglarize a home over the weekend when a window closed on his neck, leaving his body dangling above the ground.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) will not be pulling over drivers who are on the road between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 p.m., despite Governor Ralph Northam's latest Executive Order instituting a statewide curfew during that time frame.
- "I already lost all of those." That is how triple murder suspect Bryan Richardson answered Copperas Cove Police officers when asked if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse, or custody of his children due to arrest.
- Petersburg Police are responding to two different gun violence locations in the city today.