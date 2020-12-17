Man wanted for state parking deck shooting arrested

Hakeem L. Whitaker was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. (Photo: Richmond City Justice Center)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested the man accused of a shooting inside a parking deck near Capitol Square.

21-year-old Hakeem L. Whitaker was wanted for reportedly shooting at a coworker inside a state parking deck and then later fleeing the scene with a 1-year-old child in his car.

According to authorities, Whitaker, part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck, had gotten into a fight with a coworker on Friday, December 4 around 10 a.m. The coworker tried to drive away from the deck and Whitaker shot at him twice, police said, once in the deck and then at Seventh and Broad streets.

The coworker was not injured during the shooting.

Capitol Police said Whitaker returned to the scene Saturday morning. Police tried to stop him but he drove off at high speeds with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother in the car.

Whitaker led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Whitaker was taken into custody.

He is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center on four felony charges: one count each of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm, eluding and abuse/neglect of a child; as well as four misdemeanors: one count each of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, disregarding a traffic control device and failure to keep the peace.

Whitaker’s court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2021.