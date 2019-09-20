Man wanted for stealing electronics from Walmart stores across Metro Richmond

Authorities in Central Virginia are looking for a man accused of stealing electronics from several area Walmart stores.
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office last reported the man stealing a ‘large quantity’ of electronic items after breaking the case open on September 13. He has reportedly been seen in four other area Walmart stores committing the same crime.
“If you have any information about this individual or these crimes please contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or the Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357. Thank you.”