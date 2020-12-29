Man wanted for stealing firearm, Christmas gifts from vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a stealing a firearm and Christmas presents from a car on Christmas Eve.

Police say that the man stole a running car from the 700 block of Everett Street around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered later from the 1200 block of Semmes Avenue but a handgun and gifts were missing from inside.

The car was towed from an apartment complex after it was left in someone’s parking spot.

This is the fifth firearm stolen from a vehicle in the area surrounding the Old Town Manchester neighborhood in the last two weeks.

Police say people should lock their vehicle, never leave keys in the car, don’t leave a running car unattended and never leave guns in the car unsecured.

