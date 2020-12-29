Man wanted for stealing firearm, Christmas gifts from vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a stealing a firearm and Christmas presents from a car on Christmas Eve.
Police say that the man stole a running car from the 700 block of Everett Street around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered later from the 1200 block of Semmes Avenue but a handgun and gifts were missing from inside.
The car was towed from an apartment complex after it was left in someone’s parking spot.
This is the fifth firearm stolen from a vehicle in the area surrounding the Old Town Manchester neighborhood in the last two weeks.
Police say people should lock their vehicle, never leave keys in the car, don’t leave a running car unattended and never leave guns in the car unsecured.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Officials say the suspect was breaking into vehicles, a male homeowner, who is an off duty deputy, confronted the suspect, and was shot.
- A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle was struck early Monday morning at the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT).
- Police in North Carolina are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a weekend shooting left a mother of four dead.
- The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who used stolen credit cards at the Walmart at Hancock Village.
- Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are asking for the public's help in locating two fugitives.
- Henrico Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Richmond International Airport.
- A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot on Plazaview Road in Richmond.
- A box truck driver has been charged with filing false reports, after church members and convenience store customers heard him playing audio Sunday similar to the audio heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.
- Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.
- Two homeowners walked in on a man breaking into their home on Saturday in Caroline County. The perpetrator shot and killed the female homeowner before stealing their vehicle and escaping.