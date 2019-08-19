Surveillance video shows man wanted for stealing from Richmond church

App users click here to watch video

Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a church on North 22nd Street.

The break-in occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, at the Faith Holy Church. The victim told police that earlier that morning, an unknown man had pushed the AC unit in and broke into the church. The man reportedly stole ‘an item’ and was seen leaving the church on security footage, police said.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.