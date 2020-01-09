Man wanted for stealing laptop from Richmond pawn shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Thursday that detectives want the public’s help as they attempt to identify a man accused of stealing a laptop from a pawn shop in the city earlier in the week.

Officers responded to the Superior Outlet and Pawn Shop on Jefferson Davis Highway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a reported shoplifting incident. According to police, a suspect was in the store and asked to see a MacBook Pro laptop. The suspect took the laptop after the store clerk set it down on the counter.

The suspect was seen in a red Nissan Sentra that had bungee cords holding its trunk shut. Richmond police provided 8News with photos of the suspect, the red Nissan Sentra and surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

