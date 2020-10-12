Man wanted for stealing Trump campaign signs in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole Trump Pence campaign signs along Route 208 near Dickinson’s Store. He was also seen stealing signs near the Lake Anna Food Lion.
In Virginia the theft of political yard signs can be charged as a class one misdemeanor. These charges can results in a fine of up to $2,500 and up to one year in jail.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Speeding Tesla crashes into California house; driver flees, injured passenger left behind
- At least 2.5 million minks to be culled in Denmark as coronavirus hits fur farms
- Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
- Utah Senator speaks maskless at SCOTUS hearing 10 days after confirming coronavirus infection
- ‘My world’s been shattered’: Family of Mechanicsville Navy Sailor killed in USS Cole Terror Attack relives past 20 years