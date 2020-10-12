Man wanted for stealing Trump campaign signs in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole Trump Pence campaign signs along Route 208 near Dickinson’s Store. He was also seen stealing signs near the Lake Anna Food Lion.

In Virginia the theft of political yard signs can be charged as a class one misdemeanor. These charges can results in a fine of up to $2,500 and up to one year in jail.

