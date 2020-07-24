Man wanted for string of robberies in southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need your help finding a man who they say robbed several businesses in the city’s southside. Authorities say the man stole cash and cigarettes and in one of the incidents displayed a firearm.

The first robbery took place on June 22 at the 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road, police said.

He then went on to rob the Family Dollar on the same block on June 24. The suspect then returned to the 7-Eleven on July 14.

The next day, a robbery was reported at the Valero in the 6200 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.