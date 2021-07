HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is wanted for suspected involvement in a felony hit-and-run and aggravated assault, according to Henrico County Police Department.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating Me’Quell Trevon Tolliver, a 25-year-old male.

Anyone with information regarding Tolliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.