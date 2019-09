HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man for unlawfully filming a customer at a retail location.

Police said the incident occurred at a retail store in Mechanicsville. The man was described as a thin black male wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, a black scarf, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO at (804) 365-6140.