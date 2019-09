CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need your help identifying a man accused of passing fake hundred dollar bills in the area.

Police said they would ‘would love to meet him.’ If you can identify the man, Chesterfield Police said they are offering a cash reward.

Contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699 with any information related to the suspect.