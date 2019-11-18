Man wanted in Amelia County for abduction, trespassing charges

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man wanted for abduction and trespassing in Amelia County.

Gary Milton Stelly III is wanted by The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for abduction and a misdemeanor warrant for trespassing.

Stelly is a white male who weighs 180 pounds and is 6’2. The 27-year-old has a tattoo above his right eye, deputies said.

Deputies believe Stelly is driving a White 2012 Chevrolet Pick Up Truck and is in the area of Prince Edward County or Amelia County.

They also believe he is in the company of Brittany Owen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia Sheriff’s Office or Amelia Crime Solvers.