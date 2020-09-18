Man wanted in connection to triple shooting involving infant near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a triple shooting earlier this week that involved an infant and two adults.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 when a drive-by shooting was reported near the Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive intersection by the Lynnhaven Mall. Police say the infant and one adult are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived on the scene to find “numerous” spent shell casings on Lynnhaven Parkway. The Taco Bell nearby at 2009 Lynnhaven Parkway was also damaged by gunfire, police said.

After the shooting, additional reports came in regarding a vehicle that may have been involved, saying it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 264. That vehicle was located crashed and unoccupied near the First Colonial Road exit.

On Sept. 17, police released that 20-year-old Tanell Shyhiem Platt of Virginia Beach is wanted in connection to the shooting. He is wanted on charges for three counts of felonious assault, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting from a vehicle.

The investigation is still evolving and active, police said.

