Man wanted in shooting near Henrico County motel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police detectives are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened the day after Christmas.

Lonell Marquis Jordan, 21, is wanted for malicious wounding, police said on Monday.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 26 at 5500 Williamsburg Road, where the All Day Inn is located. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

Police told 8News his injuries were non-life-threatening and he was expected to recover.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico detectives at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.