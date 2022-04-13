NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident that occurred in Quinton.

Police said the crime took place in the 2700 block of Patriots Landing Drive on April 13 shortly before 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man with dark colored hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, white Under Armour brand shorts with a black Under Armour logo on the right leg and dark tennis shoes.

The suspect was also wearing a black face mask.

The unidentified man was last seen heading toward East West Lane and may have been picked up by a white SUV, according to police. It was an unknown make or model and left the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Thomas with New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or via email at brthomas@newkent-va.us.