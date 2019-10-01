Man who abducted a woman and stole her car found guilty in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was arrested in Florida back in January for tying up a woman and stealing her car in Chesterfield has been found guilty.

Michael Eugene Moore was found guilty of one count of abduction, one count of carjacking, and two firearms charges. One charge of robbery and one firearms charge were dropped.

Moore tied up a woman outside of an assisted living facility in January. This isn’t his first run-in with the law.

Back in 1996 he appeared on America’s Most Wanted, accused of abducting his daughter and stabbing his wife several times.

Moore is set to be sentenced in January for his crimes.