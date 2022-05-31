STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man wanted out of Prince William County after he was discovered recklessly driving a stolen Kia Soul from Richmond in Stafford County late last week.

An officer responded to a report of a reckless driver on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County on Friday, May 27, at 10:24 a.m. When police received the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, they found that the vehicle, a Kia Soul, had been sporting a set of stolen license plates from Prince William.

The suspect was soon located in Vista Woods, where he stopped and stepped out of the Kia on his own. Police identified him as 33-year-old Matthew Garcia of Stafford.

Matthew Garcia. (Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Garcia was wanted out of Prince William for violating a condition of release. He also had a revoked driver’s license.

Officers found that Garcia had gained access to the Kia from a relative in another jurisdiction. That relative is now the suspect in the theft of the Kia.

Stafford police served Garcia an outstanding warrant and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a revoked license, further adding to his charges from Prince William.

Garcia is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Anyone who may have more information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.