Man, woman killed in Hopewell double shooting, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman are dead following a double shooting in Hopewell Thursday afternoon. Authorities are at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

8News has learned that police arrived in the 1300 block of Central Avenue around 2:30 p.m. following a shots fired call. There, authorities found the man dead at the scene and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the male shooting victim was found outside, while the female shooting victim was found near or just inside the residence.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Police did not release any information about the shooting victims’ identities. There is also no suspect information at this time. Police are looking for light color four-door sedan seen leaving the scene around 2:30 p.m., however.

Police told 8News, they do not suspect foul play. Authorities could not confirm if the victims were related.

8News’ reporter Ben Dennis is at the scene and says detectives are currently collecting evidence.

BREAKING: Double fatal shooting in Hopewell this afternoon. A male and female suffered multiple gunshot wounds on 1300 block of Central Avenue, per police. Male DOA, female found just inside/near entrance to a home, died at hospital. BOL for “light-colored four-door sedan.”@8NEWS pic.twitter.com/FP5xUoyWGU — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) August 20, 2020

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told 8News he witnessed the shooting. He says the man and woman were near the front porch when two people shot at them from near the street and drove off.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

