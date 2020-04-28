Man wounded in Petersburg shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting Monday night.

Police were called to Mistletoe Street where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not made available by police.

According to officers, a crime scene remains on Starke Street. Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

