Man wounded in Petersburg shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting Monday night.
Police were called to Mistletoe Street where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not made available by police.
According to officers, a crime scene remains on Starke Street. Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
