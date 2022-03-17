MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man has been arrested after being accused of sexual assault of a minor.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Prince William County Police Department Special Victims Bureau and Virginia Child Protective Services began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that took place in 2019.

The victim, who was eight years old at the time, recently reported being touched inappropriately by an acquaintance to a school counselor. The accused, 39-year-old Juan Jose Perez Calderon, lived in the same residence as the victim at the time of the incident.

Perez Calderon was arrested on March 15 and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond.