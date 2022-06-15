MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man is in custody after allegedly strangling an acquaintance during a domestic incident.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 8700 block of Wellington Road at 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident. It was determined that the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

Police believe that during the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and struck her several times, causing her to fall to the floor and temporarily lose consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, the accused allegedly grabbed her neck.

The victim was able to get out of the home and call police. She was taken to a local hospital where it was determined that her injuries were non-life-threatening.

37-year-old James Edwin Hall of Manassas, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery and strangulation. He is currently being held without bond.