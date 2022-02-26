MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars after attempting to kidnap a child at the Manassas Mall.

According to officers, on Monday, Jesica Excobar Quest was at the mall and approached a three-year-old child sitting with her family at the food court.

During the encounter, Quest allegedly took the victim’s arm and demanded that the child leave with her.

The victim’s family then grabbed the child and told mall security, who called the police. The victim was not injured during the incident. This is still an ongoing investigation.