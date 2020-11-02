Married Stafford County couple identified in Halloween murder-suicide

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County deputies have released the name of a man accused of killing his wife on Halloween before turning the gun on himself.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Peter Francis Sr. was identified as a murder-suicide suspect. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Michele Francis.

Deputies responded to a residence on Baldwin Drive following a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. The caller informed authorities they heard two gunshots come from the upstairs of the residence.

Deputies arrived and located the married couple in the master bedroom. Both had sustained single gunshot wounds.

Police Peter Francis Sr. shot his wife, Michele, before killing himself.

An investigation is ongoing.

